you pay postage; free otherwise

Ever wonder what to do with old socks? Did the laundry eat one, and you don't have a yeti to give the other too? Maybe they have gotten itchy, or the elastic is shot, or maybe they have a hole in the toe. Sometimes stuff is to damaged or worn out to be donated, but who really wants to just throw away clothing? Zkano has the solution for you! No matter the brand or the material, you can ship your old socks to them for recycling.