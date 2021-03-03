E-Z INK INC. · 13 mins ago
Earn $1 to $3 each
Get paid to recycle select OEM ink cartridges. Click "$ Trade In" on the home page to see if your cartridge is accepted. Confirm your shipment, print a free shipping label, and attach it to your package. After receipt of empty cartridges you'll receive an Amazon eGift card within 15 days. Shop Now at E-Z INK INC.
Features
- recycling is green but the money isn't (it's a gift card)
Details
Comments
-
Published 13 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 9 hrs ago
iKong Brother TN660 Compatible Toner Cartridge 2-Pack
$8.99 $22
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "JAA5ML4B" and the clip coupon for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by SZHY-Ink via Amazon.
Features
- yields about 2,600 pages base on 5% printing coverage on A4 paper
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Canon 118 Black Toner Cartridge 2-Pack
$170 $184
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- compatible with Canon imageCLASS printers
- Model: 2662B004AA
Sign In or Register