E-Z INK INC. · 13 mins ago
Recycle Ink Cartridges at E-Z Ink Inc.
Earn $1 to $3 each

Get paid to recycle select OEM ink cartridges. Click "$ Trade In" on the home page to see if your cartridge is accepted. Confirm your shipment, print a free shipping label, and attach it to your package. After receipt of empty cartridges you'll receive an Amazon eGift card within 15 days. Shop Now at E-Z INK INC.

  • recycling is green but the money isn't (it's a gift card)
