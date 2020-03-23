Open Offer in New Tab
Michaels
Recollections Lexington 3-Tier Rolling Cart
$24 $60
$7 shipping

That's $36 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Michaels

  • It's available in several colors (Mint pictured).
Features
  • 6.6-lbs. limit per tray
  • metal
  • measures 16.81" x 13.98" x 29.9"
Details
