Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
TomTop · 1 hr ago
Rechargeable UV Sterilizer Light & Air Purifier
$16 $47
free shipping

That's $31 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at TomTop

Tips
  • It's available in Black or Blue.
Features
  • uses 185-254nm UVC and Ozone to kill bacteria
  • sterilization, disinfection, odor elimination and formaldehyde removal
  • rechargeable 500mAh polymer battery
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 3/31/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Air Purifiers TomTop
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register