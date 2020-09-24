1-cb.com · 35 mins ago
$17 $25
free shipping
That's a savings of $7. Buy Now at 1-cb.com
Features
- 1,200mAh rechargeable battery
- 3 fan speeds
Details
Expires 9/24/2020
Published 35 min ago
Northern Tool · 5 days ago
Fan Sale at Northern Tool
Nearly 400 items on sale
pickup at Northern Tool
Accessories and fittings start at $12, floor fans start at $50, and wall-mounted fans start at
$70 $60. Shop Now at Northern Tool
Tips
- Opt for in-store or curbside pickup where available to dodge any shipping fees, which vary by weight and amount of order (free shipping is also available on select items).
eBay · 3 wks ago
Dyson Outlet Sale at eBay
up to 40% off
free shipping
Save on a range of refurb and new items. Vacuums start at $130 and air purifiers/fans at $190. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- All items are sold by Dyson via eBay.
- Refurb items are backed by a 6-month Dyson warranty.
Northern Tool · 16 hrs ago
Strongway Oscillating Wall-Mounted Fan
$90 $110
pickup
Save $40 off the list price with coupon code "269021". Buy Now at Northern Tool
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $16.99 shipping fee.
Features
- 20" diameter
- 3-speed chain pull switch
- 6-foot power cord
- Model: 49927
Walmart · 1 day ago
Mainstays 20" 3-Speed Box Fan
$20 $25
free shipping w/ $35
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Available in Black, Blue, Purple, or White.
- Shipping adds $5.99, or orders of $35 or more score free shipping.
Features
- handle
- rain resistant motor housing
- 100% copper motor
- 5 blade design
