Rechargeable LED Lantern w/ Magnetic Base 2-Pack for $17
New
moobibear.com · 1 hr ago
Rechargeable LED Lantern w/ Magnetic Base 2-Pack
$17 $28
$2 shipping

Apply coupon code "Moobibear40" to save $26 off list price. Buy Now at moobibear.com

Features
  • built-in 18650 battery
  • 3 COB LED strips for 360° light coverage
  • hook
  • 3 modes
  • IPX4 water-resistant
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "Moobibear40"
  • Expires 5/31/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Flashlights & Lighting moobibear.com
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register