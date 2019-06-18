New
Rechargeable LED Flashlight w/ Built-In 2,200mAh Power Bank
$9 $35
That Daily Deal offers the 10-watt Adjustable Zoom Rechargeable LED Flashlight with Built-In 2,200mAh Portable Battery Pack for $9.49 with free shipping. That's $3 under our expired mention from four days ago, $26 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 18. Buy Now
  • glow-in-the-dark tactical switch
  • 500-lumen output
  • USB charging (includes cable)
  • Expires 6/18/2019
