That Daily Deal · 44 mins ago
$9 $35
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the 10-watt Adjustable Zoom Rechargeable LED Flashlight with Built-In 2,200mAh Portable Battery Pack for $9.49 with free shipping. That's $3 under our expired mention from four days ago, $26 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 18. Buy Now
Features
- glow-in-the-dark tactical switch
- 500-lumen output
- USB charging (includes cable)
Details
Expires 6/18/2019
Published 44 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
eBay · 2 wks ago
AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack
$10 $21
free shipping
AplusChoice via eBay offers the AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- average run time of up to 8 hours on full charge
- Model: 11SLP002-3LED-BK
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Mopzlink 60W LED Garage Ceiling Light
$21 $39
free shipping
Kpbot via Amazon offers the Mopzlink 60-watt Standard LED Garage Ceiling Light for $38.99. Clip the 15% off on-page coupon and apply code "AE6GV9XR" to drop that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, $18 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 adjustable aluminum LED light panels
- 6,000-lumen output
- 50,000-hour bulb lifespan
- E26/E27 base
Walmart · 3 days ago
Everyday Home Wireless LED Security Light
$10 $16
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Everyday Home Dual-Head Motion-Sensor LED Wireless Security Light for $10.42. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a buck under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $3.) Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon charges the same price with free shipping for Prime members.
Features
- adjustable light angle
- completely wireless
- requires 4 AA batteries (not included)
- Model: 80-108
Amazon · 31 mins ago
KLTrust 1,000-Lumen LED Flashlight
$12 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
KLTrust via Amazon offers its KLTrust 1,000-Lumen LED Flashlight for $22.99. Coupon code "4PY8WGL2" cuts the price to $9.20. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our mention from four weeks ago, $13 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- requires 1 18650 battery (included)
- USB rechargeable
- IPX4 waterproof
- 5 lighting modes
Bestekmall · 2 wks ago
ISelector Indoor Bug Zapper Night Light
$5
free shipping
Bestekmall offers the Iselector Indoor Bug Zapper Night Light for $12.48. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts it to $4.99. With free shipping, that's $6 under our mention from a year ago, $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 ultraviolet LEDs
- uses no chemicals, poisons, or breathable toxins
Amazon · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 20-volt Max LED Hand Held Area Light (bare tool)
$39 $57
free shipping
Amazon offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max LED Hand Held Area Light (bare tool) for $39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- 3 bright LEDs
- 2 brightness settings
- 140° pivoting head
Amazon · 3 days ago
DrawGreen Solar Outdoor Motion Sensor Light
$23 $40
free shipping
DrawGreen Solar Lights via Amazon offers the DrawGreen Solar Outdoor Motion Sensor Light in White for $39.93. Coupon code "UL4W779J" drops the price to $22.76. With free shipping, that's $17 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 9-watts (110W Equivalent)
- dusk to dawn lighting
- 360° angle Infrared motion sensor
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Tanbaby 60W LED Garage Ceiling Light
$23 $39
free shipping
Tanbaby via Amazon offers its Tanbaby 60-watt LED Garage Ceiling Light for $38.99. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply coupon code "TANBABY52" to cut the price to $23.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Measures 10.6" x 10.6"
- Model: E27-TGD01-PT
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Stainless Steel Kitchen Shears w/ Bottle Opener 3-Pack
free $30
$5 shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Stainless Steel Kitchen Shears with Bottle Opener 3-Pack for free plus $5.49 for shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $30 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- built-in bottle opener on each
- built-in stainless steel teeth for jar / bottle opening
- nylon comfort handles
- high carbon stainless steel blades
That Daily Deal · 2 days ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$5 $30
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
Features
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
WaterPik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush
$5 $12
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the WaterPik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush in Soft Brush for $4.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the best price we could find today by $3. Buy Now
That Daily Deal · 3 hrs ago
Harry Potter Hogwarts House Mugs 4-Pack
$18
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $18
That Daily Deal offers the Harry Potter Hogwarts House Crest Mugs 4-Pack for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, about $5 per mug, and $18 under the lowest price we could find for four such mugs elsewhere. They're microwave and dishwasher safe. Deal ends May 31.
Update: The price dropped to $18.49.
Ends Today
eBay · 2 days ago
50 Hook-and-Loop Nylon Cable Ties
3 cents $3
free shipping
a_coming868 via eBay offers 50 Hook-and-Loop Nylon Cable Ties for $3.03. Coupon code "PROMO3" cuts that to 3 cents. With free shipping, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5.9" x 0.47"
iTunes · 2 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Rakuten · 11 hrs ago
MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning
$52 $70
free shipping
MCombo via Rakuten offers its MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning for $64.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.92. With free shipping, that's $5 under last month's mention and the best deal we could find for a similar awning by $11. Buy Now
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Sign In or Register