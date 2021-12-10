sponsored
New
Rebel Apothecary · 1 hr ago
$6 $12
free shipping w/ $20
Rebel Apothecary takes 50% off its beard oils via coupon code "DealNews50", cutting prices down from $11.99 to $6. Shipping adds $2.99 or get free shipping with orders of $20 or more.
They're available in the following scents: Fragrance Free, Cherry Tobacco, Coffee Shop, Bay Rum, The Legend, Fresh, Cedar Leather, Barbershop, and Sandalwood Bourbon. Buy Now at Rebel Apothecary
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 days ago
Micro Touch Titanium Trim Hair Cutting Tool
$17 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 5 attachments
- requires 2 AA batteries (included)
- Model: fr-Hair-03h-726
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Wahl Cordless Mini Pro Hair Clipper Kit
$14 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $10 off list and the lowest price we've seen. You'll pay at least $21 at eBay from a reputable seller. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Includes a battery clipper, AA battery, blade guard, barber comb, mustache comb, cleaning brush, blade oil, drawstring storage pouch, 6 guide combs, and instructions
- self-sharpening
- Model: 9307-1301
Amazon · 5 days ago
Revlon The Essential Compact Hair Dryer
$6.57 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $3 under our November mention and the lowest shipped price we could find today by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's available at this price in Black.
- This item will be in stock soon but can be ordered now at this price.
Features
- 2 heat/speed settings
- Model: RVDR5034
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Finishing Touch Flawless Nu Cordless Rechargeable Electric Razor
$18 $40
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- built-in LED light
- 18K gold-plated head
- includes safety guard, cleaning brush, & USB charging cord