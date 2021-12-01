sponsored
New
Rebel Apothecary · 38 mins ago
$6 $12
free shipping w/ $20
Rebel Apothecary takes 50% off its beard oils via coupon code "DealNews50", cutting prices down from $11.99 to $6. Shipping adds $2.99 or get free shipping with orders of $20 or more.
They're available in the following scents: Fragrance Free, Cherry Tobacco, Coffee Shop, Bay Rum, The Legend, Fresh, Cedar Leather, Barbershop, and Sandalwood Bourbon. Buy Now at Rebel Apothecary
Details
Related Offers
Target · 1 wk ago
Philips Norelco 5000 Series Wet/Dry Shaver
$35 $80
free shipping w/ $35
That's the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Target
Features
- 5-direction flex heads
- precision trimmer
- Model: S5210/81
Amazon · 2 days ago
Electric Hair Removal at Amazon
Up to 30% off
free shipping
Save on electric razors and IPL hair removal tools. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the Gillette Heated Razor Bugatti Limited Edition Shave Kit for $118.94 ($51 off)
Amazon · 6 days ago
Micro Touch Titanium Trim Hair Cutting Tool
$17 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best shipped price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 5 attachments
- requires 2 AA batteries (included)
Amazon · 6 days ago
Electric Shavers at Amazon
Up to 37% off
free shipping
Save on select Braun and Gillette brands for men and women. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the Braun Men's Series 6 SensoFlex Electric Razor for $84.94 ($35 off).