sponsored
New
Rebel Apothecary · 15 mins ago
50% off
free shipping w/ $20
Rebel Apothecary takes 50% off its beard oils via coupon code "DealNews50", cutting prices from $11.99 to $6. Shipping adds $2.99 or get free shipping with orders of $20 or more.
They're available in the following scents: Fragrance Free, Cherry Tobacco, Coffee Shop, Bay Rum, The Legend, Fresh, Cedar Leather, Barbershop, and Sandalwood Bourbon. Shop Now at Rebel Apothecary
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
Micro Touch Titanium Trim Hair Cutting Tool
$17 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 5 attachments
- requires 2 AA batteries (included)
- Model: fr-Hair-03h-726
Amazon · 4 days ago
Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro Hybrid Styler
$40 $60
free shipping
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- facial styling and body grooming
- rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- precision comb with 12 lengths
- up to 90-minute runtime
- for wet or dry use
- dual-sided blade
- Model: QP6530/70
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Finishing Touch Flawless Nu Cordless Rechargeable Electric Razor
$18 $40
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- built-in LED light
- 18K gold-plated head
- includes safety guard, cleaning brush, & USB charging cord
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Philips Norelco Shaver 2300
$30 $40
free shipping
It's $10 under what most charge. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- This item will ship in about six days.
Features
- 27 self-sharpening blades
- 4D Flex heads
- up to 40 minutes of cordless runtime
- Model: S1211/81