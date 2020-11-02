New
Rebecca Minkoff · 57 mins ago
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Lanzy Dress (small sizes)
$39 $148
free shipping

Apply coupon code "LOVERM-4B2YSP" to make this the lowest price we could find by at least $42. Buy Now at Rebecca Minkoff

Tips
  • Available in Petal Pink or Black in sizes XS or S only.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "LOVERM-4B2YSP"
  • Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Dresses Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff
Women's Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register