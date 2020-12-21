Shop and save on crossbody bags, backpacks, messenger bags, and more. Shop Now at Rebecca Minkoff
- Pictured is the M.A.B. Crossbody With Studs for $149 (a low by $99).
-
Published 35 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
It's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Rebecca Minkoff
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- premium leather with crinkled appearance
- gold and silver toned studs
- adjustable crossbody strap
- magnetic snap closure
- measures 7.25" x 6.75" x 2"
Apply coupon code "HOWDY" to shop watches from $21, handbags starting at $22, jewelry as low as $10, and more. Shop Now at Fossil
- Pictured is the Fossil Bronson Chronograph Watch for $72 after coupon (a low by $30).
It's half off today and $2 less than our August mention. Buy Now at Columbia
- In three colors (Cypress Camo, Black pictured).
- Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- adjustable hip belt
- 1-liter capacity
- Model: 1890911_S
It's $269 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Shop a variety of handbags, totes, satchels, and more. Shop Now at Kate Spade
- Pictured is the Kate Spade Grace Medium Satchel for $279 ($119 off).
- All sales are final, with no returns or exchanges.
Apply coupon code "LOVERM-4B2YSP" to make this the lowest price we could find by at least $42. Buy Now at Rebecca Minkoff
- Available in Petal Pink or Black in sizes XS or S only.
That's $119 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rebecca Minkoff
It's the best price we could find by $55. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- It's available in Red.
- telescopic handle
- top and side carry handles
- dual zip-around closure
- interior features include zip compartments, adjustable garment straps, and lining
- measures 28" x 19" x 1"
Sign In or Register