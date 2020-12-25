Apply coupon code "BYE2020" to save 30% off a huge selection of clothing, accessories, handbags, shoes, & perfume. Shop Now at Rebecca Minkoff
- Exclusions apply.
Apply coupon code "LOVERM-4B2YSP" to make this the lowest price we could find by at least $42. Buy Now at Rebecca Minkoff
- Available in Petal Pink or Black in sizes XS or S only.
It's the best price we could find by $55. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- It's available in Red.
- telescopic handle
- top and side carry handles
- dual zip-around closure
- interior features include zip compartments, adjustable garment straps, and lining
- measures 28" x 19" x 1"
This is Nordstrom Rack's best sale and only goes live a few times a year. It's a great time to shop designer apparel and shoes at huge discounts. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
Save big on coats, vests, winter accessories, and more. Shop Now at Patagonia
- Shipping adds $8.50, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Save on a selection of over 100 styles of boots, work shoes, tactical wear, and more, with prices starting from $13. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Dickies Men's 6" Raider Steel Toe Work Boots for $35.99 ($54 off).
That matches our Black Friday sale mention and is a great sale on Nike products in general. Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Sign In or Register