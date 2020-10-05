It's a savings of $85 off list when you apply coupon code "SZ6WJM-V95RAP." Buy Now at Rebecca Minkoff
- adjustable strap
- exterior back slip pocket
- 4 interior card slots
Brands on offer include Kate Spade, Coach, Rebbeca Minkoff, Cole Haan, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, or is free on orders over $100.
Save on jewelry starting at $19, wallets as low as $29, crossbody bags from $79, and more. Shop Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
- All sales are final (cannot be exchanged or returned).
Save sitewide on jackets, handbags, wallets, and more. Shop Now at Wilsons Leather
- Shipping adds $8 or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Save $59 on this bag, which comes in Dusty Lilac/Silver. Buy Now at Macy's
Save on a range of women's clothing and accessories, including handbags, belts, dresses, and more. Even better, coupon code "SZ6WJM-V95RAP" will score an extra 20% off. Shop Now at Rebecca Minkoff
It's $49 under list and the best price we could find on this chic, best-selling, uber-comfortable dress. Buy Now at Rebecca Minkoff
- Available in Heather Gray at this price.
Sign In or Register