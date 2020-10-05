New
Rebecca Minkoff · 1 hr ago
Rebecca Minkoff Love Too Micro Bag
$63 $79
free shipping

It's a savings of $85 off list when you apply coupon code "SZ6WJM-V95RAP." Buy Now at Rebecca Minkoff

Features
  • adjustable strap
  • exterior back slip pocket
  • 4 interior card slots
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SZ6WJM-V95RAP"
  • Published 2 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Handbags Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff
Women's Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register