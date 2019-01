Fanatical offers Steam downloads of the Reaper 10-Game Bundle for. That's up to $30 less than the price of just one of these games elsewhere. The bundle includes Immortal Redneck, Homeworld Remastered Collection, Tomb of Annihilation, Payday 2, Subterrain, Renowned Explorers International Society, Jalopy, Hover, Figment, and Dungeon Rats. Deal ends February 6.