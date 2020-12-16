That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available in Black/Silver.
- swivel base
- pneumatic handle
- 275-lbs. weight capacity
Published 34 min ago
That's $70 off list and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $89.99. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- In Black.
- measures 44.31" H x 26" W x 31.13" D
- pneumatic height adjustment
- supports up to 275-lbs.
- locking casters
- swivel seat
- Model: CS-2169E-VN
Dozens of office & gaming chairs are discounted, many back down to their Black Friday prices. Plus, they all get free shipping. Shop Now at Staples
- Union & Scale Essentials Mesh Back Fabric Task Chair for $59.99 (pictured, $70 off)
It's the lowest price we could find by $56. Buy Now at Home Depot
- lumbar support
- adjustable height
- dual-wheel designer casters
- Model: Anniston V1
Use coupon code "GOVETSHOLIDAY3" for a low by $37. Buy Now at GoVets
- Available in Black/Silver.
- 275-lbs. weight capacity
- flexible AIR lumbar zone
- pneumatic seat height adjustment
- Model: 45315-VN
That's $80 off and the best price we could find for this chair, which comes in Red, Black, or Gray. Buy Now at Staples
- supports up to 275 lbs.
- swivel-tilt mechanism
- 7-year manufacturer limited warranty
- Model: UN59462
Save on over 2,200 items including desks, chairs, rugs, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Magellan L-Shaped Desk for $229.99 (a low by $40).
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 802.11/n wireless
- scans, prints, and copies
- up to 23ppm print speed
- up to 600x600 dpi
- 150-sheet paper tray
- Model: 2219C006
That's the lowest price we could find by $79. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available in Black or White.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $79.99 delivery fee.
- 1 file drawer
- 100-lbs. weight capacity
- scratch-resistant work surface
Save on software, desktops, laptops, office furniture, paper and printing supplies, cleaning supplies, and much more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
