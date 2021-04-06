New
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 1 hr ago
Realspace Pneumatic Desk Riser With Keyboard Tray
$140 $180
free shipping

That's $40 below the list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • removable keyboard tray
  • cord management system
  • 1-touch pneumatic lift assist
  • height adjusts 5-1/8" to 19-5/16"
  • 3 USB ports
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Computer Desks Office Depot and OfficeMax Realspace
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register