GoVets · 1 hr ago
$121 in cart $501
free shipping
An in-cart discount makes this the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now at GoVets
- Available in White.
- lumbar support
- waterfall type seat
- bonded leather upholstery
- pneumatic height adjustment
- tilt angle & tension adjustment w/ lock
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
GoVets · 1 hr ago
Realspace Magellan Pneumatic Sit-Stand Height-Adjustable Desk
$234 in cart $239
free shipping
It's $46 under our mention from January, the lowest price we could find by $46, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at GoVets
Features
- powder-coat steel legs
- scratch-resistant finish
- pneumatic lift-assist controls
- Model: HM-4801-1
