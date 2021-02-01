Choose store pickup to save an extra 5%, for a total of $108 off list, making this a low by $70. Can't get to a store in person? Get it for $149.99 with free shipping, and still a low by $63. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- made of glass and chrome
- cord management system
- measures 61.5" x 61.5" x 30" overall
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- measures 23-5/8 " x 47-1/4" x 30"
- 2 drawers
- metal frame
That's $27 under the lowest shipped price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- keyboard tray
- tempered glass monitor shelf
- dual locking casters
- measures 47.25" x 26" x 36"
Apply coupon code "40SXW23N" for a savings of $64. Buy Now at Amazon
- The 47.3" option drops to $83.99 with the same code.
- Sold by KJC Originals via Amazon.
- measures 39.4" x 19.7" x 29.5" overall
- made of engineered wood and metal
- 180-lb. capacity
- 8 hooks
- adjustable leveling feet
That's a savings of $42 and a really good price in general for an L-shaped computer desk with this much storage. Buy Now at Home Depot
- super-spacious design
- sturdy design
Apply coupon code "VIPEKDesk" to save $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's available at this price in Antique Oak.
- Sold by PartsSquare via Amazon.
- measures 47.2" x 23.6" x 55.9"
- metal legs
- adjustable foot pads
- open storage on hutch
Clip the 10% off coupon to get the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by TechOrbits via Amazon.
- Available in Black Frame/Wood Top.
- water-resistant tabletop
- adjustable height from 28" to 48"
- digital control panel
- 4 memory height settings
- 180-lb. weight capacity
Moving from the office to the home office? Cleaning out to get ready for tax season? Clean up and get organized with this selection of discounted storage options. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Bankers Box Heavy-Duty Portable Storage File Box for $16.99 (a low by $2).
- Need it fast? Opt for curbside pickup and dodge the $9.95 shipping charge.
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- It's available in Navy.
- It's available for in-store pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- fits up to a 15.6" laptop
- padded, contoured straps
- elasticated inner compartment
- measures about 11" x 17"
- Model: VL-1015-N
That's the best price we could find by $10, and savings of $151 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
That's the best price we could find by $45.
Update: It's now available with free shipping. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
This item is for in-store pickup only. Stock may vary by location.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- 178° viewing angle
- TÜV Low Blue Light certified
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 275-lb. capacity
- adjustable height
- tilt control
- fixed armrests
That's $120 under the list price, and the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- adjustable armrests and seat height
- locking backrest tilt
- Model: MFTC 200
