That's the best price we could find by at least $76. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available in Black or White.
- 1 file drawer
- 100-lbs. weight capacity
- scratch-resistant work surface
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's $10 under our mention from Black Friday week, and a savings of It's $111 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Cherry pictured)
- Sold by EPFamily Direct via Amazon.
- 4 memory preset options
- high-grade industrial steel
- measures 55" W x 28" D x 28-45 " H
- telescopic adjustment from 28" to 45"
- Model: OD-09A-2
That's a $37 low. Buy Now at Target
- measures 29.5" x 45.25" x 21.5"
That's the lowest price we could find by $63. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 7 storage shelves
- iron tube frame
- up to 200-pound weight capacity
- Model: WF192732AAB
That's a savings of $9 and a really good price in general for an L-shaped computer desk with this much storage. Buy Now at Home Depot
- super-spacious design
- sturdy design
Work in Shaq-designed comfort and save. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Shaquille O'Neal Zethus Bonded Leather High-Back Executive Chair for $349.99 ($50 off).
Save on over 2,200 items including desks, chairs, rugs, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Magellan L-Shaped Desk for $229.99 (a low by $40).
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
Deals include monitors from $140, printers from $100, office furniture up to 40% off, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $26. Plus, Rewards members get 10% back in bonus rewards. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- In Espresso.
- leatherette inlay
- 3 box drawers
- keyboard tray
Sign In or Register