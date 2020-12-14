New
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 19 mins ago
Realspace 48" Electric Height-Adjustable Standing Desk
$285 $370
pickup

That's the lowest price we could find by $79. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Tips
  • Available in Black or White.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $39.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • 1 file drawer
  • 100-lbs. weight capacity
  • scratch-resistant work surface
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 19 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Computer Desks Office Depot and OfficeMax Realspace
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register