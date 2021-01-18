That's $27 under the lowest shipped price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- keyboard tray
- tempered glass monitor shelf
- dual locking casters
- measures 47.25" x 26" x 36"
-
Published 44 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- measures 23-5/8 " x 47-1/4" x 30"
- 2 drawers
- metal frame
That's the best price we could find by at least $76. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available in Black or White.
- 1 file drawer
- 100-lbs. weight capacity
- scratch-resistant work surface
It's $120 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- powder-coat steel legs
- scratch-resistant finish
- pneumatic lift-assist controls
- Model: HM-4801-1
Clip the 10% off coupon to get the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by TechOrbits via Amazon.
- Available in Black Frame/Wood Top.
- water-resistant tabletop
- adjustable height from 28" to 48"
- digital control panel
- 4 memory height settings
- 180-lb. weight capacity
It's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by EPFamily Direct via Amazon.
- Available in several colors (Espresso pictured).
- measures 48" W x 23.8" D x 28" H
- powder coated steel frame
- Model: OD-011-1
Save $42 off list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 2 built-in electrical outlets & 2 USB ports
- adjustable monitor shelf
- wire holders for gaming accessories
- speaker shelves
- measures 37.8" H x 51.18" W x 29.92" D
- Model: JCDES777
Apply coupon code "H3TIFFY5" for a savings of $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Maplople via Amazon.
- height adjustable
- anti-reflective tabletop
Deals include laptops, desktops, printers, file folders, notebooks, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
Moving from the office to the home office? Cleaning out to get ready for tax season? Clean up and get organized with this selection of discounted storage options. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Bankers Box Heavy-Duty Portable Storage File Box for $16.99 (a low by $2).
- Need it fast? Opt for curbside pickup and dodge the $9.95 shipping charge.
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- It's available in Navy.
- It's available for in-store pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- fits up to a 15.6" laptop
- padded, contoured straps
- elasticated inner compartment
- measures about 11" x 17"
- Model: VL-1015-N
Give the office (or home office!) an upgrade when you shop and save on desks, filing cabinets, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Vista 48" Glass Computer Desk
Save $100 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- waterfall seat cushion
- bonded leather upholstery
- height- and tilt-adjustable
- swiveling design
- Model: GF-80731H
Sign In or Register