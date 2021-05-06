Ready-to-Paint Wooden Birdhouses at Michaels: from 50 cents

New
Michaels · 2 hrs ago
from 50 cents
curbside pickup
Save on over 40 options, from 50 cents. Shop Now at Michaels
- Certain birdhouses drop by coupon codes listed on the page
- Pictured is the ArtMinds 4" Barn Birdhouse for 50c (50c off)
Published 2 hr ago
-
Ace Hardware · 1 day ago
Christmas Light Clearance at Ace Hardware
from 59 cents
free shipping w/ $50
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Amazon · 5 days ago
Outdoor Solar Post Light 2-Pack
$30 $43
free shipping
Apply coupon code "SLPDMPZ3" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- Sold by Lucksen via Amazon.
- Emits flame colored light
- IP55 weatherproof
- Fits a 4" post top
Amazon · 2 days ago
Beferr Beauty and the Beast Enchanted Rose with LED Light
$12 $27
free shipping
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "PJFT4QRX" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Colorful at this price.
- Sold by Befinr via Amazon.
- measures 8.26" x 4.33"
- includes rose, wooden base, LED string lights, and glass dome
Amazon · 5 days ago
Exf 20-Foot Solar Crystal Globe String Light 2-Pack
$9.99 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "WZP5NMWX" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available for this price in White.
- Sold by Linhai Yixuan via Amazon.
- 8 modes
- light sensor
- IP65 waterproof
Michaels · 2 wks ago
ArtMinds Ceramic Mug Kit
$1.99 $4
pickup
It's half off and at least a buck less than you'd pay for just a plain mug elsewhere. Buy Now at Michaels
- Opt for pickup to save $7 on shipping.
- includes mug, paintbrush, and four paint pots
- for ages 8+
