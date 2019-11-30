New
Readitfor.me Standard Plan Lifetime Membership
$70 $100
That's an enormous drop from their lifetime list price – for a more comprehensible comparison, they normally charge $19 per month for their standard membership. (In other words, you'll start saving within four months.) Buy Now at StackSocial

  • Coupon code "DN30" drops the price.
  • It provides 12-minute summaries of over 300 "bestsellers, classic reads & books that will help you solve specific problems like productivity, tough conversations, management, and more"
  • Expires 11/30/2019
