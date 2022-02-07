Shop a variety of frames priced from $7. Shop Now at Zenni Optical
- Shipping adds $4.95.
- Pictured is the Zenni 278216 Rectangle Glasses for $9.95.
- Includes the frames, basic prescription lenses, anti-scratch coating, and UV protection.
Published 12 min ago
Shop a variety of frames priced below $20.
- Pictured are the Zenni Unisex 270423 Square Glasses for $15.95.
- Includes the frames, basic prescription lenses, anti-scratch coating, and UV protection.
Find high-quality and affordable eyewear with prices starting at $6.95. Plus, even the lower price includes anti-scratch coatings and UV protection, often not included in your local drug store pair.
Upgrade your Zenni glasses with Blokz lenses.
- Shipping adds $4.95.
- Pick a frame, then choose Blokz when selecting lenses.
- Pictured is the Zenni Square Glasses 2016212 for $23.95.
That's a low by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- They're temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price today.
- UV protection coating
- Model: DPG55-2D
Shop a selection of 40 frames and be prepared for the sunny days ahead.
- Shipping adds $4.95.
- Pictured is the Zenni 127921 Square Sunglasses for $9.95.
Shop over 50 styles in the most popular color.
- Includes the frames, basic prescription lenses, anti-scratch coating, and UV protection.
Shop this selection of impact-resistant frames in a variety of styles and colors and keep your eyes protected, and your wallet too (most other retailers start at $50 for similar glasses).
- Pictured are the Adults' Z87.1 Safety Glasses 749812 for $29.95.
- Lens options not included in frame price.
- anti-scratch
- UV protection
- impact-resistant lenses
- superhydrophobic anti-reflective coating
Save up to $6 off on a selection of 7 frames.
- Shipping adds $4.95.
