Walmart · 42 mins ago
$40 $117
free shipping
Walmart offers the Razor Turbo Jetts Electric Heel Wheels for $39.93 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Features
- 80W motor
- speeds up to 10 mph
- 50mm urethane wheels with sealed bearings
Details
Comments
-
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
