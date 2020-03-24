Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Razor Turbo Jetts Electric Heel Wheels
$35 $99
free shipping

That's $70 less than most major retailers.

Update: The price has dropped to $34.97. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 80-watt motor
  • speeds up to 10 mph
  • 50mm urethane wheels with sealed bearings
  • Model: 25156199
