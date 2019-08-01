New
Walmart · 47 mins ago
Razor Turbo Jetts Electric Heel Wheels
$20 $117
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Razor Turbo Jetts Electric Heel Wheels for $20. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago and at least $10 less than what you'd pay elsewhere with third-party sellers (and poor stock). Buy Now

Features
  • 80-watt motor
  • speeds up to 10 mph
  • 50mm urethane wheels with sealed bearings
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart Razor
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register