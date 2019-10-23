New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Razor Power Core E100 Electric Scooter with Rear Wheel Drive
$117 $147
free shipping

That's $30 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in three colors
  • up to 60 minutes of continuous use
  • motor: 100-watt, kick-to-start, high-torque, hub-driven
  • twist-grip throttle
  • hand-operated caliper front brake
  • steel frame
  • foam grips
Details
Comments
