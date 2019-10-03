New
Razor Power Core 90 Electric Scooter
That's the lowest price we could find by $12, although most stores charge over $120. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon charges the same price in Pink.
  • available in Green or Pink
  • top speed of 10 mph
  • hand-operated front brake
  • retractable kick stand
  • ride time of up to 70 minutes
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart Razor
