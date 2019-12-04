Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 22 mins ago
Razor Power Core 90 Electric Scooter
$88 $117
free shipping

That's $9 under our mention from October, $29 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in Green or Pink
  • top speed of 10 mph
  • ride time of up to 70 minutes
  • Model: 13111402
  • Published 22 min ago
