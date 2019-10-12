New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Razor Hovertrax 2.0 Self-Balancing Foot-Controlled Hoverboard
$148
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $142. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • up to 60 minutes of continuous use
  • up to 8 mph max speed
  • LED light displays
  • supports up to 220 lbs.
