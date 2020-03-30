Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 13 mins ago
Razer Phone 2 64GB Android Phone
$499 $699
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $101. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Digjungle via eBay
Features
  • 5.7" 2560x1440 touchscreen
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core 2.85GHz processor
  • 8GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
  • 8MP front-facing and 12MP rear-facing cameras
  • Android 8.1 OS (Oreo)
  • Model: RZ35-0259UR10-R3U1
