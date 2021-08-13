Razer Kraken Tournament Edition THX 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset for $48
eBay · 34 mins ago
Razer Kraken Tournament Edition THX 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset
$48
free shipping

Apply coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" to get these for $20 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
  • In Green.
  • 12 Hz – 28 kHz frequency response
  • 50mm drivers
  • Retractable microphone
  • Noise cancelling microphone
  • In-line audio controls
  • Code "SAVE20FORBTS"
  • Expires 8/17/2021
    Published 34 min ago
