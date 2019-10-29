New
eBay · 41 mins ago
Razer Electra V2 7.1 Gaming Headset w/ Detachable Mic
$30 $60
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • Compatible with PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices
  • Advanced Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound
  • Frequency response of 20Hz to 20KHz
  • Noise canceling microphone
  • Model: RZ04-02210100-R3U1
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Accessories eBay Razer USA Ltd.
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register