Razer · 1 hr ago
$70 $100
$10 shipping
It's a savings of $30 off list. Buy Now at Razer
Tips
- Shipping adds $10.
Features
- orange mechanical switch
- LED backlighting
- anti-ghosting
Details
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Aukey 104-Key Double-Shot ABS Fortnite Keycap Set for Mechanical Keyboards
$10 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a savings of $15 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Clip the on page coupon to get this discount.
Features
- Fortnite game control markings
- high-grade ABS
- fits all Aukey mechanical keyboards
- allows RGB lighting to shine through
- includes removal tool
- Model: KM-A1
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Stoga RGB LED Wired Blue Switches Gaming Keyboard
$32 $80
free shipping
Apply code "60O18ST1" to save $48 and get the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Stogatech via Amazon.
Features
- 5 multimedia keys
- N-Key rollover
- volume control wheel
- removable key caps
- Model: MK17
Amazon · 6 days ago
Apple Magic Keyboard for 4th-Gen. iPad Air
$199 $289
free shipping
Although it's price matched at Best Buy, that's the lowest price we could find otherwise by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- also compatible with iPad Pro 11"(1st and 2nd gen) tablets
- backlit keys
- floating cantilever design
- USB-C port
- Model: MXQT2LL/A
Amazon · 20 hrs ago
Razer Kishi USB-C Mobile Game Controller for Android
$66 $80
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- fits most Android devices
- zero latency
- ergonomic design
- Model: RZ06-02900100-R3U1
