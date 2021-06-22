Razer All-Star Gaming Bundle for $99 for members

Hey now – you'd pay $106 more for these items sold separately at Amazon. (Considerably more than Costco's list price, even, never mind this sale price.) Buy Now at Costco
- includes the Razer Viper mouse, Razer Gigantus V2 mousemat, Razer Ornata V2 keyboard, and Razer Blackshark V2 headset
Expires 6/25/2021
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's a $17 low. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 16.8 million colors
- supports up to 80 million clicks
- magnetic wrist rest
- Model: RZ03-03380200-R3U1
That's $70 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3x quicker than traditional mechanical switches
- customizable Chroma lighting
- 11 programmable buttons
- up to 100 hours battery life
- Model: RZ01-03170100-R3U1
That's $20 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Pro-Distributing via eBay.
- A 90-day Pro-Distributing warranty applies.
- Razer optical switches
- doubleshot PBT keycaps
- RGB Chroma backlighting
- aluminum case
- Model: RZ0303390500R3U1
Save on Samsung tablets, microSD cards, SSDs, monitors, and tablet accessories. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung 2TB T5 Portable SSD for $189.99 ($10 low)
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- scans 35mm color and black/white film negatives and 35mm color slide positives
- compatible with Android and iOS
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- Model: RODMFS50
Save on up to 15 models, with prices starting from $13. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the SainSmart x Creality Ender-3 3D Printer for $139.99 (low by $20, best we've seen).
With prices starting from
$105 $140, save on brands such as Lenovo, Acer, LG, Asus, Sceptre, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Facebook Portal Plus 15.6" Smart Video Calling Display for $179 ($100 off).
Need a new summer wardrobe? Save an extra $20 off when you add 5 pairs of these shorts to your cart (on top of the already-present $40 off Costco sale price), making them the very low price of $6 per pair. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in several colors (Gray pictured).
- This price is for members only. Non-members pay a 5% surcharge.
While not all the sizes are readily available for comparison, you'd pay $50 more for the 12x12-ft. kit at Home Depot. Shop Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge.
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a current low by $70. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
That's $26 less than at Amazon (and that's one of Amazon's best ever prices), and it goes for at least $270 after that. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge.
- overall dimensions - 48" x 48" x 22"
That's $150 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $350. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: RZ09-03519E11-R3U1
That's $20 under what you'd pay at Walmart and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Black.
- Available in Green for only about $1 more.
- 50mm drivers
- built-in DAC
- retractable noise-cancelling microphone
- in-line audio controls
- cooling gel-infused cushions
- Model: RZ04-02051100-R3U1
It's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- ergonmic
- lighting effects
- 4 customizable multi-function buttons
That's $20 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Gamesngadgetsplus via eBay.
- retractable noise isolating mic
- analog volume control wheel
- Model: RZ04-02830100-R3U1
