New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Rayovac 10-LED 6-volt Floating Lantern
$5 $15
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Rayovac 10-LED 6-volt Floating Lantern with Battery for $4.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now

Features
  • floats on water
  • 45-hour run time
  • 85-lumen output
  • 410-foot beam distance
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Flashlights & Lighting Walmart Rayovac
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register