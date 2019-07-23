- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Rayovac 10-LED 6-volt Floating Lantern with Battery for $4.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Nubeestore via eBay offers the Nubee 16 LED Solar Power Motion Sensor Outdoor Waterproof Security Light for $8.40 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eveready Readyflex LED Floating Lantern Flashlight for $3.29 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Monicater-US via Amazon offers the Lixada Anit-Mosquito Camping Lantern in several colors (Black pictured) with prices starting at $25.99. Coupon code "LMXY0628" cuts that starting price to $10.40. With free shipping, that's at least $16 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find.
Update: Prices now start from $11.60. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Coast G20 Inspection Beam Penlight LED Flashlight in Black for $8.31 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
