Raylander 89" Leather Power Reclining Sofa w/ USB for $1,529
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$1,529 $1,699
$50 shipping

Coupon code "HOME" bags a savings of $900 off list. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Inside home entrance drop-off delivery adds $50. (Room-of-choice and white glove delivery are also available for $75 and $110, respectively. Delivery fees may vary by ZIP code.)
  • Shipping time varies by color and ZIP code.
  • Available in Mahogany (pictured) or Charcoal.
Features
  • measures 88.5" x 42" x 43.5"
  • power headrests
  • lighted cupholder, USB port, and concealed storage in each arm
  • center back cushion folds down into a table with 2 electrical outlets, 2 USB ports, and 2 cupholders
  • center headrest folds up to reveal 2 lights
  • Code "HOME"
  • Expires 8/16/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
