Raylander 89" Leather Power Reclining Sofa w/ USB for $1,399

That's $130 less than our mention from three weeks ago and a $1,030 savings off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Inside home entrance drop-off delivery adds $50. (Room-of-choice and white glove delivery are also available for $75 and $110, respectively. Delivery fees may vary by ZIP code.)
- Shipping time varies by color and ZIP code.
- measures 88.5" x 42" x 43.5"
- power headrests
- lighted cupholder, USB port, and concealed storage in each arm
- center back cushion folds down into a table with 2 electrical outlets, 2 USB ports, and 2 cupholders
- center headrest folds up to reveal 2 lights
Published 1 hr ago
Thanks to coupon code "EVERYROOM15", that's within $10 of the lowest price we've seen and the best deal today by $32. (Most retailers charge over $300.) Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available at this price in Coffee. You can also get the round-arm version in Dark Grey for $235 after coupon.
- measures 33.9" x 31.5" x 78.8"
- microfiber upholstery
- Model: CCWENKS3M26CFVA
After coupon code "EVERYROOM15", that's $14 under our June mention, $106 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Home Depot
- functions as a chair, ottoman, lounge, or sofa bed
- measures 71.9" x 29" x 16.1" as a sofa bed or 27" x 28" x 16.1" as an ottoman
- 3-level headrest adjustment
- Model: HDSCT-02B
Coupon code "EVERYROOM15" makes this the lowest price we could find by $39. (It's $326 or more everywhere else with sufficient stock.) Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available at this price in Bonfire Charcoal.
- functions as a sofa, lounger, and full-size bed
- measures 71.3" x 33.1" x 29.5" in sofa form
- power station with 2 outlets and 2 USB ports
- solid hardwood frame with chrome metal legs
- high-density foam and pocket coil support
- Model: SCPRNLU2012P
It's $17 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Navy or Gray.
- Gray is temporarily out of stock but can be ordered now at this price.
- measures 39" x 44" x 7"
Apply coupon code "LABOR" to save on apparel, shoes, jewelry, home items, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Shop over 22,000 discounted items. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Cuisinart Graphix Classic Stainless Steel 15-Piece Cutlery Set for $99.99 ($60 off).
- Spend $25 for free shipping; otherwise opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge.
Dozens of styles and colors are marked 30% off. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured are the Levi's Men's 501 '93 Fit Straight Jeans for $41.70 ($28 off).
Show off your personal style and save on hats and caps. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
