AntOnline via Rakuten offers the e Ray-Ban Women's Erika Sunglasses in Black/ Green for $75.10. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $60.08. Plus, you'll bag $12 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's the lowest price we could find now by $38, and is the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- 100% UV protection coating
- Model: RB4171
watchgooroo via eBay offers the Ray-Ban Unisex RB3596 Lightforce Sunglasses in Black/Red for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $68.
Update: The price has dropped to $56.99. Buy Now
- 100% UV protection
Daily Steals offers a selection of Ray-Ban men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSRBAN" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $110 off list price. Buy Now
Jomashop offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Round Sunglasses in Grey Gradient for $79.99. Coupon code "EXRB54" cuts that to $54.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15, although most charge around $84 or more. Buy Now
Area Trend via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Justin Sunglasses in Matte Black and Gray Gradient Lenses for $89.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $71.99. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $9 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen in any color. (It's also the best deal today by $36.) Buy Now
- Today only, you'll bag $17.75 in Rakuten points.
Ashford takes up to 76% off a selection of Oakley and Ray-Ban men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses, cutting the prices to $59.99. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers a selection of Oakley men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSOKLY" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $103 off list price. Buy Now
Rocknight via Amazon offers its Rocknight Driving Polarized Sunglasses in Ruthenium frame/Grey lens for $22.98. Coupon code "ROCKNIGHT130" drops the price to $13.10. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. They offer UV protection.
Dazzle Mi via Amazon offers the Vland Unisex Wood Polarized Sunglasses in several colors for $39.99. Coupon code "BZ7OZXPF" cuts that to $16. With free shipping, that's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- composite frame & lenses
Ending today, ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Tiger Gel-Mai Shoes in Black/White for $36.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $29.59. Plus, you'll bag $5.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $6 under last month's mention and the best price we've seen. (That is a low today by $53.) Buy Now
- Available in select sizes 7 to 12
Dealsaholic via Rakuten offers the Casio Men's Casual Classic Black Resin Watch for $10.69. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $8.55. Plus you'll earn $1.60 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's $2 under last month's mention and is the best price we've ever seen. (It's a current low of $6.) Buy Now
- resin case
- rubber wrist band
- quartz movement
- water resistance up to 100 feet
- Model: MQ24-1E
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Space Gray/Black for $174.97. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $139.98. Plus, you'll get $27.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $31 under last week's refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $87 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided.
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Under Armour Men's Spring Tech T-Shirt 5-Pack for $47. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $37.60. Plus, you'll bag $11.10 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $19 under yesterday's expired mention. It's also $76 off list, $5.30 per shirt, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- available in sizes M & L only
Lifestyle by Focus via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's 58mm Aviator Sunglasses for $89.95. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $71.96. Plus, you'll bag $18.69 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $19 under our last month's mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a low today by $52.) Buy Now
- 100% UV protection
AreaTrend via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses in Black for $59.06. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $47.25. Plus, you'll bag $14.75 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $13 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $24.) Buy Now
