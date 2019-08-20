Personalize your DealNews Experience
AntOnline via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Women's Erika Sunglasses in Black/Green for $75.10. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $60.08. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention (although that came with $12 Rakuten Points), the lowest price we could find now by $20, and is the best outright price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Choosesmart via eBay offers the Ray-Ban Men's Madras Gold-Tone Aviator Sunglasses for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $29.
Update: The price has increased to $64.99. Buy Now
Daily Steals continues to offer a selection of Ray-Ban men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSRBAN" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $98 off list price. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack takes up to 90% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers its Lixada Polarized Sports Sunglasses in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.99 Coupon code "LCY11742" drops the price to $8. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $98 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack takes an extra 25% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses that are already marked up to 85% off. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Jomashop takes up to 62% off a selection of men's and women's sunglasses, with prices starting at $54.99. Plus, get free shipping via coupon code "DNEWSFS" or save even more via the coupons below. Shop Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the adidas Men's ClimaWarm Full Zip Jacket in several colors (Onyx/Red pictured) for $27.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $22.39. Plus, you'll bag $2.42 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's tied with our mention from over a week ago as $80 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Today only, Lifestyle by Focus offers the Cuisinart Compact AirFryer for $87.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $70.39. With free shipping, that's $14 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $17.) Deal ends August 19. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery 1080p Outdoor Security Camera in White or Black for $144.95. Coupon code "GG18" drops that to $126.95. With free shipping, that's within $2 of our Prime Day mention and the lowest price we could find today by $22, although most retailers charge at least $179. Deal ends August 21. Buy Now
