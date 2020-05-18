Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $16 under the lowest shipped price we could find, and a great price for a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
At $2.12 per pair, it's the perfect deal if you're that person who's always losing their sunglasses. Buy Now at 13 Deals
That's the best price we could find by $55. Buy Now at eBay
Save on men's and women's watches, jewelry, sunglasses, and more. Plus, net additional savings via the coupons below. Shop Now at Jomashop
23 styles available; prices start at $59. Shop Now at Proozy
Stack savings on thousands of items, from men's and women's apparel, shoes, and accessories, to home goods and kitchen items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on men's, women's, and kids' discounted styles, including shoes, shorts, shirts, coats, and more, with prices starting at $9. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
There's an array of items across all sorts of price ranges. For example, food storage containers start at $15 and laundry hampers start at $20 while robotic vacuum cleaners are available from $160. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on underwear, bras, t-shirts, socks, and pajamas. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
