Ashford offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Sunglasses in Fashion or Rectangular for $59.99. (You may need to apply coupon code "DNRB6" to see this price.) With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest prices we could find by $40 and $10 respectively.) Buy Now
Choosesmart via eBay continues to offer the Ray-Ban Men's Madras Gold-Tone Aviator Sunglasses for $64.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack takes up to 90% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Nordstrom Rack takes an extra 25% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses that are already marked up to 85% off. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Eyedictive offers the Banana Republic Men's Irving Vintage Round Pilot Sunglasses in Black/Gold for $30. Coupon code "DEALNEWS14" cuts that to $16. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $44. Buy Now
Ashford offers the Movado Men's Bold Touch Watch in Black for $299. Coupon code "DNMBTO185" cuts that to $175. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $99. Buy Now
Carrera offers its Carrerra Men's Sunglasses in 23 styles with prices starting from $30. Coupon code "AFFCARRE28" cuts it to $28. This is $15 less than the best price we've ever seen for a pair of Carrerra sunglasses and around $22 cheaper than what you'd pay for most styles elsewhere. Buy Now
