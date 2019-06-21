New
watchgooroo via eBay offers the Ray-Ban Unisex RB3596 Lightforce Sunglasses in Black/Red for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $68. Buy Now
- 100% UV protection
Jomashop · 1 wk ago
Oakley Sunglasses
up to $68 off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 68% off a selection of men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses with prices starting at $57.99. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, get free shipping via coupon code "DNEWSFS". (Shipping normally adds $5.99.)
Update: Prices now start at $59.99. Shop Now
Ashford · 1 wk ago
Oakley and Ray-Ban Sunglasses at Ashford
$60 $253
free shipping
Ashford takes up to 76% off a selection of Oakley and Ray-Ban men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses, cutting the prices to $59.99. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Buy Now
Proozy · 1 day ago
Proozy Summer Sunglasses Event
free
$6 shipping
Proozy offers a selection of unisex sunglasses for $9.99 during its Summer Sunglasses Event. Plus, coupon code "DNFREE" makes each of them free. With $5.99 for shipping, that's a savings of $46 off list and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Amazon · 14 hrs ago
Luomon Men's Polarized Wrap-Around Sunglasses
$6 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Luomon via Amazon offers the Luomon Men's Polarized Wrap-Around Sunglasses in Brown for $15.99. Coupon code "LM8179Prime" drops the price to $6.40. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 under our April mention, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- scratch-resistant, anti-reflective polycarbonate lenses
- aluminum/magnesium alloy frame
- adjustable silicone nose pads
- 100% UV protection coating
- spring-assisted hinges
- Model: 170306LM8179-BB
eBay · 3 wks ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
adidas Men's Lifestyle Hoodies
2 for $31 $100
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Lifestyle Hoodie in Medium Gray Heather or Collegiate Navy for $20.99. Add two hoodies to your cart for a final price of $31.48. (Price drops automatically in-cart.) With free shipping, that's around $16 per hoodie, $69 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes from S to 2XL
eBay · 4 wks ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
Features
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
