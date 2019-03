Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Aviator Classic Sunglasses in Black/Silver Mirror for $67.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to. With, that's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen for this model. (It's the best price we could find today by $21.) They feature 100 percent UV protection and include a storage case and cleaning cloth.