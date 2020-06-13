Apply coupon code "PZY45" to cut an extra 45% off 15 styles of Ray-Bans, some of which are already discounted up to 33% off. Shop Now at Proozy
There are hundreds of highly-reduced shoes, handbags, slippers, and sunglasses in here, including sneakers and boots from big brands like Frye, adidas, and Kenneth Cole. Slippers start at $7. Shoes start at $20. Shop Now at Amazon
Add any pair of sunglasses to your cart, and you'll get the prompt to also add the free pair – valued at $25. Sale sunglasses start from $12, which would be a good price for a pair even without the bonus shades. Shop Now at Knockaround
All the top brands are here, including Oakley (from $54.99), Ray-Ban (from $58.99), Kate Spade (all dropped to $59.99), and Tag Heuer ($89.99). Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Apply coupon code "9RSMH6CU" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- They're available in six color combinations (Black lens/ Black frames pictured).
- Polarized
- 100% UV protection
- Anti-slip nose and temple pads
Add two pairs to your cart and apply coupon code "DN1999" to get this price. That's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Proozy
- Shipping adds $5.95 or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more.
- In several colors (Grey pictured)
Apply coupon code "PZY11" to save $14 off the list price. Buy Now at Proozy
- Available in several colors (Light Grey/Black Camo Print pictured).
Apply coupon code "PZYUA" to cut $42 off list. Buy Now at Proozy
- Available in Heather Grey or Black.
- Shipping adds $5.95, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping.
Add any two shirts to your cart and apply coupon code "PZYBOGO" for a price low for this quantity by $17. Buy Now at Proozy
- Available in several colors (Carbon Heather pictured).
- Shipping adds $5.95 (or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more).
Sign In or Register