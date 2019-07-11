New
Daily Steals · 20 mins ago
$80 $190
Daily Steals offers a selection of Ray-Ban men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSRBAN" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $110 off list price. Buy Now
eBay · 5 days ago
Ray-Ban Unisex RB3596 Lightforce Sunglasses
$57 $188
free shipping
watchgooroo via eBay offers the Ray-Ban Unisex RB3596 Lightforce Sunglasses in Black/Red for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $68.
Update: The price has dropped to $56.99. Buy Now
Features
- 100% UV protection
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses
$48 w/ $3 in Rakuten points $188
free shipping
AreaTrend via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses in Black for $54.99. Coupon code "ARE7A" cuts that to $47.99. Plus, you'll bag $2.82 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's a buck under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $11.) Buy Now
Jomashop · 4 wks ago
Oakley Sunglasses
up to $68 off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 68% off a selection of men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses with prices starting at $57.99. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, get free shipping via coupon code "DNEWSFS". (Shipping normally adds $5.99.)
Update: Prices now start at $59.99. Shop Now
Ashford · 1 mo ago
Oakley and Ray-Ban Sunglasses at Ashford
$60 $253
free shipping
Ashford takes up to 76% off a selection of Oakley and Ray-Ban men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses, cutting the prices to $59.99. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Buy Now
Proozy · 1 day ago
Oakley Men's MPH Chainlink Sunglasses
$64 $173
free shipping
Proozy offers the Oakley Men's MPH Chainlink Sunglasses in several colors (Matte Steel/Ice Iridium pictured) for $137.99. Coupon code "DN64" cuts that to $64. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Amazon · 2 mos ago
Rocknight Driving Polarized Sunglasses
$13
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a savings of $10
Rocknight via Amazon offers its Rocknight Driving Polarized Sunglasses in Ruthenium frame/Grey lens for $22.98. Coupon code "ROCKNIGHT130" drops the price to $13.10. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. They offer UV protection.
Daily Steals · 7 hrs ago
Refurb MacBook Pro i7 15" Retina Laptop w/ 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
$961 $2,000
free shipping
Daily Steals offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Crystal Well Core i7 2.5GHz 15.4" Retina Laptop for $999.99. Coupon code "MAC15" drops that to $960.99. With free shipping, that's $288 under our November refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen for this mid-2014 model. (It's a low for a refurb today by $39.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 30-day warranty is included, although it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- Intel Core i7-4870HQ 2.5GHz Crystal Well quad-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 16GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GT 750M 2GB graphics
- Model: MGXC2LL/A
Daily Steals · 1 wk ago
Refurb Lenovo N22 Celeron 1.6GHz 12" Chromebook
$93 $300
free shipping
Dail Steals offers the refurbished Lenovo N22 Intel Braswell Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $99.99. Coupon code "DSLN22" cuts that to $92.99. With free shipping, that's $207 under the original retail price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- Intel Celeron N3050 1.6GHz Braswell dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM
- 16GB flash storage
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: 80SF0001US
New
Daily Steals · 31 mins ago
Oakley Sunglasses at Daily Steals
$80 $183
Daily Steals offers a selection of Oakley men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSOKLY" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $103 off list price. Buy Now
