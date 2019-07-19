Daily Steals continues to offer a selection of Ray-Ban men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSRBAN" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $110 off list price. Buy Now
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
watchgooroo via eBay offers the Ray-Ban Unisex RB3596 Lightforce Sunglasses in Black/Red for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $68.
Update: The price has dropped to $56.99. Buy Now
- 100% UV protection
Lifestyle by Focus via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Classic Clubmaster Sunglasses in Gold Rainbow/Violet for $75.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $60.79. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now
- Special G-15 lenses
- filter that blocks reflected light from water, mirrors and glass surfaces
- Model: RB30161223C451
AreaTrend via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Polarized Chromance Black Square Sunglasses for $135.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $108.79. Plus, you'll bag $6.53 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $111 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- You must be signed in to use the coupon and get the points.
- RB4264-601SA1-58
- UVA/UVB protection
- Polarized
Lifestyle by Focus via eBay offers the Ray-Ban Unisex 50mm Round Sunglasses in Gold/Green for $69.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Ashford takes up to 76% off a selection of Oakley and Ray-Ban men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses, cutting the prices to $59.99. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Buy Now
Daily Steals continues to offer a selection of Oakley men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSOKLY" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $103 off list price. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers a selection of Oakley men's and women's sunglasses for $89.99. Coupon code "OKLYSUN10" cuts the prices to $79.99. With free shipping, that's a savings of up to $120 off list prices. Buy Now
Rocknight via Amazon offers its Rocknight Driving Polarized Sunglasses in Ruthenium frame/Grey lens for $22.98. Coupon code "ROCKNIGHT130" drops the price to $13.10. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. They offer UV protection.
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- A 30-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz dual-core processor
- 14.1" 1280x800 LED LCD
- 4GB RAM
- 160GB hard drive
- DVD player, CD burner
- Gigabit Ethernet and 802.11g wireless
- Windows 7 Pro
Dail Steals offers the refurbished Lenovo N22 Intel Braswell Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $99.99. Coupon code "DSLN22" cuts that to $92.99. With free shipping, that's $207 under the original retail price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Celeron N3050 1.6GHz Braswell dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM
- 16GB flash storage
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: 80SF0001US
Daily Steals offers the brown-box Logitech Ultimate Ears Megaboom Bluetooth Speaker in several colors (Black pictured) for $89.99. Coupon code "MBOOM" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $7 under our mention of a factory-sealed unit from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $13 less than the best deal for a new unit elsewhere.) Buy Now
- This item is new but will ship in brown-box packaging.
- A 1-year warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
- IPX7-certified waterproof
- up to 20 hours of playtime per charge
- up to 100-foot Bluetooth range
- 360° sound
- Model: 984-000436
Sign In or Register