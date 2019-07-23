AreaTrend via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Polarized Chromance Black Square Sunglasses for $135.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $108.79. Plus, you'll bag $6.53 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $111 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- You must be signed in to use the coupon and get the points.
- RB4264-601SA1-58
- UVA/UVB protection
- Polarized
watchgooroo via eBay offers the Ray-Ban Unisex RB3596 Lightforce Sunglasses in Black/Red for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $68.
Update: The price has dropped to $56.99. Buy Now
- 100% UV protection
Daily Steals offers a selection of Ray-Ban men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSRBAN" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $110 off list price. Buy Now
Jomashop offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Round Sunglasses in Grey Gradient for $79.99. Coupon code "EXRB54" cuts that to $54.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15, although most charge around $84 or more. Buy Now
Ashford takes up to 76% off a selection of Oakley and Ray-Ban men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses, cutting the prices to $59.99. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers a selection of Oakley men's and women's sunglasses for $89.99. Coupon code "OKLYSUN10" cuts the prices to $79.99. With free shipping, that's a savings of up to $120 off list prices. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers a selection of Oakley men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSOKLY" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $103 off list price. Buy Now
Rocknight via Amazon offers its Rocknight Driving Polarized Sunglasses in Ruthenium frame/Grey lens for $22.98. Coupon code "ROCKNIGHT130" drops the price to $13.10. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. They offer UV protection.
Ending today, ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Tiger Gel-Mai Shoes in Black/White for $36.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $29.59.
Plus, you'll bag $5.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points. That's tied with last month's mention and the best price we've seen. (That is a low today by $47.)
Update: The points offer has expired, but these are still at a great price low. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes 7 to 12
AreaTrend via Rakuten offers the Seiko Men's Face Japanese Quartz Watch in Silver/Black for $137.25. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $109.80. Plus, you'll bag $6.58 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
- You must be signed in to use the coupon and get the points.
- quartz movement
- stainless steel case and leather strap
- three sub-dials
- alarm
- water resistance to 330 feet
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Lucky Brand Men's Mason Leather Chukka Boots in several colors (Tan pictured) for $44.98. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.98. With free shipping, that's $4 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 8 to 13
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Kayano Trainer Shoes in White for $47.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $38.39.
Plus, members bag $7.60 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, that's a low by $18.
Update: The points offer is no longer available, but this is a still a strong price low. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 8 to 12
